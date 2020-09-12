Govt to implement global emission standards and safety measures in transport vehicles

With an aim to implement international standards of emission and safety measures in transport vehicles, the government is looking for a regulatory road map for the automobile industry, the press release issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Saturday. The plans are to bring Indian automotive industry at par with developed nations in such regulations.

"The Government has embarked upon a transformational programme of implementing international standards of emission and safety measures in the transport vehicles. As such government is moving on the path of a long-term regulatory road map for the automobile industry to grow and increase its contribution to GDP. There are plans to bring Indian automotive industry at par with developed nations in such regulations," the release said. Observing that the Indian automotive industry has undergone a number of changes, it added, "The Indian automotive industry has kept pace with these changes and in recent years has undergone a number of changes in the domain of passenger safety, emission control and connected technology. One such highlight is leapfrogging from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms and hence achieving parity with Euro emission norms."

The release added that the ministry has notified several regulations for upgrading emission and safety features in Indian automobiles, which include - draft notifications for anti-lock braking systems, airbags, speed alert systems, reverse parking assist, crash standards, etc. "The Ministry is in the process of finalisation of implementation of standards for electronic stability control systems (ESC) and brake assist systems for relevant categories by next two years. The notification of ESC for buses has been issued last year," the release added.

It further said, "Draft notification has also been issued for electronic stability control systems for buses, which is likely to be brought into force by April 2023. We are contemplating a higher level of safety for all categories of vehicles." (ANI)