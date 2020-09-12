Tankers supplying oxygen to medical facilities will have ambulance-like sirens in Pune

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Saturday issued an order to provide ambulance status to tankers supplying oxygen to medical facilities in the district, the statement issued by his office said. The police would help these tankers pass-through traffic swiftly from manufacturing unit till medical facility.

"The tankers supplying oxygen to medical facilities will now have sirens just like ambulance to help them reach hospitals at the earliest so as to provide oxygen supply on time. The police and other agencies will help these tankers pass-through traffic swiftly from the manufacturing unit to a medical facility," the statement said Earlier, a divisional level 'Oxygen Supply and Control Committee' was formed by the Pune Division to look after oxygen requirement and it's supplied for medical facilities. It was also asked to look after the black marketing of oxygen supply.

The district collector had earlier directed oxygen manufacturers to supply 80 per cent of oxygen to medical facilities and 20 per cent to industries. (ANI)

Also Read: Pune admn asks hospital to probe any lapse in treatment protocol after Journalist dies of Covid