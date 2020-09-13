Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Ministry announces guidelines for teaching activities in classrooms from Sept 21

Union Health Ministry has announced guidelines for the conduct of teaching activities in the classrooms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:40 IST
Union Health Ministry announces guidelines for teaching activities in classrooms from Sept 21
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Ministry has announced guidelines for the conduct of teaching activities in the classrooms. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kr. Choubey shared a picture of the guidelines on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The health ministry issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Skill training institutes, Higher Education Institutes conducting courses in technical programs requiring lab work to be permitted from September 21. As per the guidelines, the seating arrangement should be done in an order to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, desks.

"The staggering of classroom activities, with separate time slots, to allow adequate physical distancing and disinfection of classroom premises. Academic scheduling to have intermix of regular classroom teaching and online assessment. Teaching faculty to ensure that they and students ear masks throughout teaching activities. Sharing of items like laptops, notebook, stationery amongst students to not to be allowed," the guidelines said. The Health Ministry had on September 8 issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12 for taking guidance from their teachers on a voluntary basis.

The SOP follows Unlock 4 guidelines of Home Ministry which came into effect from September 1.The Home Ministry had said that states and Union Territories may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work from September 21. It said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

Students from Class 9th to 12th will have the option of attending the classes remotely/virtually or physically only on a voluntary basis for guidance from their teachers subject to written permission of parent/guardian. The guidelines said that cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, chairs, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) will be made mandatory in all classrooms, laboratories, lockers, parking areas, other common areas before the beginning of classes and at the end of the day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Xi's aggressive moves against India 'unexpectedly flopped': Report

Describing Xi Jinping as the architect of the PLAs recent aggressive moves against India, a leading US magazine has reported that the Chinese President has risked his future with the high-profile incursions into Indian territory that unexpe...

Chhattisgarh CM flags of 'Corona Vijay Rath' to create awareness, distribute masks, sanitizers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday flagged off Corona Vijay Rath here to create awareness regarding COVID-19 and also distribute masks and sanitizers free of cost.Speaking to media, Baghel said, Corona Vijay Rath started t...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes 90th win in crazy, red-flagged Tuscan GP

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 90th Formula One win, one short of Ferrari great Michael Schumachers all-time record, after a crazy Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that twice had to be stopped and re-started. The six-times world champions Finnish...

UP Police and Forensic Science University to come up in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar area

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Forensic Science University will come up at Piparsand village in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, the state government said on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi told reporters the university...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020