Kolkata metro resumes services after 5 months gap

Kolkata Metro resumed its services on Monday after a gap of five months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:35 IST
Kolkata metro resumes services after 5 months gap
Kolkata metro resume services on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Metro resumed its services on Monday after a gap of five months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The metro authorities have reopened the services amid stringent checks and protocols. A day prior to the reopening of services, the metro stations were fully sanitised.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Misbah-uL Haque, a commuter said, "We are happy that metro has started, as we were facing a lot of trouble in travelling. The arrangements here are very good and proper sanitisation is being undertaken." Aditi, another commuter said, "The resumption of the metro has helped us a lot. It was difficult to maintain distance in buses as people were not following guidelines while commuting by bus."

"We had to wait for an hour and more to get a bus. With metro, it has become easier and I am saving a lot of time," Aditi added. Deep Chatterjee, a passenger waiting for metro said, "Travelling is better with metro as we are saving more time."

"Metro authority is issuing e-pass for travelling and people are maintaining social distance," said Chatterjee in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the state government had ordered to resume metro services on Sunday for NEET 2020 examination aspirants and their parents. (ANI)

