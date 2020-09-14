Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA urges to agree to stricter verification measures for nuclear safeguards

Director-General Grossi this month sent official letters to 31 countries which have a type of IAEA safeguards protocol designed in the early 1970s for States with little or no nuclear material and no nuclear material in a facility.

IAEA | Vienna | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:04 IST
IAEA urges to agree to stricter verification measures for nuclear safeguards
In the letter, the Director-General said the IAEA safeguards system had significantly evolved in recent decades, with an increasing expectation of greater transparency and accountability. Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, has called on those countries which still have an old-style nuclear safeguards agreement to agree to stricter verification measures as part of efforts to further strengthen the global non-proliferation inspection regime.

Director-General Grossi this month sent official letters to 31 countries which have a type of IAEA safeguards protocol designed in the early 1970s for States with little or no nuclear material and no nuclear material in a facility. He asked them to replace the so-called Small Quantities Protocol (SQP) to their Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements (CSAs) as soon as possible with a revised version introduced by the IAEA Board of Governors fifteen years ago to firm up the reporting and inspection rules, or to rescind it altogether.

"This is essential to address a weakness in the IAEA safeguards system," he told a meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday. "In 2020, the old standard SQP is simply not adequate."

Safeguards are a set of technical measures applied by the IAEA on nuclear material and activities through which it seeks to verify that there is no misuse of nuclear technology or diversion of nuclear material from peaceful uses. States accept these measures through the conclusion of safeguards agreements with the IAEA.

Under the original SQP, most IAEA verification activities are held in abeyance or suspended – especially those related to reporting and inspections – while the revised SQP reinstates the implementation of some safeguards requirements such as the submission of an initial report on nuclear material and the possibility of Agency inspections. In addition, it is no longer possible for a country with an existing or planned nuclear facility to have an SQP to its CSA with the IAEA, under the revised rules.

In the letter, the Director-General said the IAEA safeguards system had significantly evolved in recent decades, with an increasing expectation of greater transparency and accountability.

"Safeguards implementation in States with SQPs based on the original standardized text is an area of difficulty as nuclear material declarations are not provided and the IAEA cannot implement in-field verification activities in those States," he said. "Therefore, the IAEA's ability to draw a credible and soundly based annual safeguards conclusion for those States is becoming increasingly challenging."

After the IAEA Board of Governors approved the revised SQP in 2005, most of the 94 SQP States now have it in force. However, 31 SQP States still have the old version. For further information on countries with SQPs, please see this status list.

"I have decided to re-invigorate the Agency's efforts to encourage all remaining States to amend or rescind their SQPs," Director General Grossi said in his letter, calling on these countries to do so as soon as possible. The IAEA stands ready to assist them in this process, he added.

IAEA safeguards are an essential component of the international security system. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is the centrepiece of global efforts to prevent the further spread of nuclear weapons. Under the Treaty's Article 3, each Non-Nuclear Weapon State is required to conclude a safeguards agreement with the IAEA. For more information on safeguards agreements, including the SQP, please see here.

The number of States with safeguards agreements in force stands at 184, of which 136 have brought Additional Protocols into force that strengthens the IAEA's access to information and locations. At Monday's Board meeting, the Director-General also renewed his call for the remaining States to conclude safeguards agreement and Additional Protocols as soon as possible.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kamal Nath distributed fake certificates of loan waiver to farmers: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and accused them of duping them over the issue of loan waiver. Shivraj Chouhan made these remarks during a public rally in ...

Union Cabinet to meet on Tuesday

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 130 pm on Tuesday at Parliament House Annexe here.The meeting comes a day after the start of the monsoon session. Eight bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday while two were p...

Sally strengthens to hurricane, bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

Louisiana and Mississippi residents were under evacuation orders on Monday as Hurricane Sally churned across the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening to a hurricane ahead of expected landfall on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Th...

Key suspect in highway gang-rape case arrested

One of the suspects wanted in the gang-rape of a French-Pakistani woman in front of her three children near a highway here was on Monday arrested and has confessed the crime that sparked countrywide outrage. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020