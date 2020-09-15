Britain wants EU trade talks to succeed - senior minister Gove

Britain wants EU trade talks to succeed - senior minister GoveReuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 02:31 IST
Britain wants trade negotiations with the European Union to succeed and is not walking away from talks, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, as the government tabled a bill designed to break the Brexit divorce agreement.
"What this bill is not doing, is not walking away from negotiations with the European Union ... We're committed to making a success of these negotiations," Gove told lawmakers.
