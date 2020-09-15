Assam Rifles recover brown sugar worth over Rs 2 cr in Manipur
Troops of Assam Rifles on Monday recovered 1.07 kilograms of brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 crores from Khudengthabi village situated in Chandel district of Manipur.ANI | Chandel (Assam) | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:11 IST
Troops of Assam Rifles on Monday recovered 1.07 kilograms of brown sugar worth Rs 2.14 crores from Khudengthabi village situated in Chandel district of Manipur. A person has been detained in connection to the matter.
Security personnel stopped a suspicious car and conducted checking, during which the contraband item was recovered from the vehicle. "The recovered items were being ferried to Imphal from Moreh. The detained individual and the recovered items have been handed over to Police Station Moreh for further investigation," said Inspector General of Assam Rifles in a press statement. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam Rifles
- Manipur
- Moreh
- Chandel
- Imphal
ALSO READ
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur's Ukhrul
3 officials suspended in Manipur for registering fake beneficiaries under PM Kisan Nidhi scheme
Manipur reports 90 news cases of COVID-19
Manipur: SBI staffer shot dead outside bank, Rs 1.15cr looted
Assam rifles uncover illegal liquor bottling plant in Nagaland