Commuters delighted as elephant herd crosses national highway in Odisha's Dhenkanal

A rare and beautiful sight of cooperation was witnessed on Tuesday while a herd of elephants was crossing National Highway 55 in Dhenkanal of Odisha, bringing traffic to a halt, but no complaining from the commuters. The traffic on both sides of the highway came to a halt and people waited patiently allowing passage to a herd of elephants crossing the road.

On a closer look, most elephants corridors in the country are fragmented, making it difficult for the animals to travel from one part to the other. Also, there have been instances in the past human-elephant conflict that resulted in the loss of lives on both sides.