Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commuters delighted as elephant herd crosses national highway in Odisha's Dhenkanal

A rare and beautiful sight of cooperation was witnessed on Tuesday while a herd of elephants was crossing National Highway 55 in Dhenkanal of Odisha, bringing traffic to a halt, but no complaining from the commuters.

ANI | Dhenkanal (Odisha) | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:32 IST
Commuters delighted as elephant herd crosses national highway in Odisha's Dhenkanal
A herd of elephants walk down the road that connects Dhamtari to Odisha. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A rare and beautiful sight of cooperation was witnessed on Tuesday while a herd of elephants was crossing National Highway 55 in Dhenkanal of Odisha, bringing traffic to a halt, but no complaining from the commuters. The traffic on both sides of the highway came to a halt and people waited patiently allowing passage to a herd of elephants crossing the road.

On a closer look, most elephants corridors in the country are fragmented, making it difficult for the animals to travel from one part to the other. Also, there have been instances in the past human-elephant conflict that resulted in the loss of lives on both sides.

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, files for divorce

Musician Cardi B has officially ended her marriage with her husband Offset after three years of being married. According to the court documents obtained by Fox News, the rapper filed to divorce the Migos member on Tuesday.The divorce comes ...

Amazon India Expands Its Fulfilment Network in Telangana; Ahead of the Festive Season

Hyderabad, India Business Wire India Opens 2 new Fulfilment Centres and expands one existing sort centre in Hyderabad to create thousands of job opportunities in the region Storage capacity of over 4.5 million cubic feet in Telangana to ...

BJD MP demands land for Odisha Cultural Centre and Library in Delhi

A Biju Janata Dal BJD MP has demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library. Sasmit Patra said setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library would add to the richness and diversity of th...

D-backs blow big lead before edging Angels

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a big early lead before squeezing out a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020