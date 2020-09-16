Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJD MP proposes central income support scheme like PM-Kisan Nidhi for weaver community

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik on Wednesday proposed a central income support scheme like the PM-Kisan Nidhi for the weaver community in India to help them to face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:25 IST
BJD MP proposes central income support scheme like PM-Kisan Nidhi for weaver community
Biju Janata Dal MP Amar Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik on Wednesday proposed a central income support scheme like the PM-Kisan Nidhi for the weaver community in India to help them to face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. He proposed the scheme during a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha in which he said that there should be income support scheme for weaver households on similar lines of the PM KISAN, with Rs 6,000 provided in three equal instalments over the year and directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"The Indian handloom industry, with a rich repertoire of skills, is an essential part of Indian heritage. According to the Fourth All India Handloom census (2019-20), 31.45 lakh households are engaged in handloom activities, making it the second-largest employment sector. The majority (66.3 per cent) of households earn less than Rs. 5,000 per month," he stated in his proposal. Due to limited resources, poor infrastructure and a lack of marketing support, many weavers face insurmountable debt, poor living standards, and loss of artistic dignity, he said.

According to Patnaik, the ongoing pandemic has also heavily impacted this sector-- shops, exhibitions are forced shut, limited access to capital and raw materials. "Further, according to the UNDP, 71,060 handicraft artisans and 47,208 weavers in Odisha were affected by the cyclone Fani. Making this sector economically viable and aspirational for the next generation is, therefore, crucial," he said.

He proposed a central sector scheme for the weaver community in India.Other than providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments over the year, the scheme proposed that the responsibility to identify households will lie with the State government. There should be long-term weaving contracts, E-commerce platforms for handloom products, Market-oriented design development training programs, Social security coverage. This scheme follows the Government's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of becoming vocal for our local products, he said.

"I sincerely urge the government to consider this proposal for the benefit of the weaver community," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

IMA publishes list of 382 docs who died due to COVID-19, demands they be treated as martyrs

Taking exception to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan not mentioning the death of healthcare workers due to COVID-19 in his statement in Parliament, the IMA on Wednesday published a list of 382 doctors who died due to the viral disease and dema...

Guj: 281 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, 293 recover

Surat reported 281 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in Gujarat, which took the districts COVID-19 tally to 25,281, the state health department said. With five fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 884, it said.Re...

Russian finance minister says sanctions talk stalls Eurobond plans

Russia is waiting for an opportunity to tap the Eurobond market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday, but will not do so with the threat of sanctions hanging over it.Moscow is looking for additional sources of funding as it se...

No rains in Delhi for a week, temp 4 deg C more than normal

There has been no rain in the national capital for a week even as monsoon is not over yet. Lack of rain pushed the mercury further up in Delhi on Wednesday. The maximum temperature settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020