Left Menu
Development News Edition

Better-than-forecast GDP shows impact of decision to act quickly

GDP fell 12.2% in the June quarter from March, reflecting decisions to close New Zealand’s borders and enter Alert Level 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-09-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 07:20 IST
Better-than-forecast GDP shows impact of decision to act quickly
“This result was better than the Treasury forecast of 16% released yesterday and at the lower end of other commentators’ expectations,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Today's better-than-forecast GDP figures show the expected impact of the decision to act quickly to protect New Zealanders from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

GDP fell 12.2% in the June quarter from March, reflecting decisions to close New Zealand's borders and enter Alert Level 4.

"This result was better than the Treasury forecast of 16% released yesterday and at the lower end of other commentators' expectations," Grant Robertson said.

Annual average GDP was down 2% in the year ended June 2020.

"The lives and livelihoods of New Zealander's are our top priority. The Government acted swiftly to put the country into lockdown and protect our people when COVID-19 arrived," Grant Robertson said.

"The June quarter includes almost the entire time New Zealand was in Alert Level 4 which we moved into on March 26, so this result is not surprising. Going hard and early means that we can come back faster and stronger. Economists expect the current September quarter to show a record jump back to growth in the economy.

"We already know we have bounced back since the end of June, with the New Zealand activity index in July up two percent on the same period last year. Electronic card spending was also 11 percent higher in July than in the same period in 2019.

"The structure of the New Zealand economy which relies heavily on tourism and international education means that this GDP result is in line with expectations. The contribution of a sector like tourism to New Zealand's exports is about double than it makes to the Australian economy which contracted 7% in the same quarter.

"In some ways, today's result shows the limitations of GDP as a measure of the wellbeing of a country. While the economy slowed during the lockdown, the benefits of moving into Alert Level 4 are not taken into account – including potentially saving thousands of lives, not overburdening the health system and getting on top of the virus so we could bounce back faster.

"Our investments like the wage subsidy scheme, the small business cashflow scheme and business tax changes have cushioned the blow through this health crisis, and our focus now is on supporting the economy to recover and rebuild. By opening up the economy faster than forecast, we have a strong head start," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Orioles' Akin beats Braves for first career win

Baltimore rookie Keegan Akin worked five scoreless innings and picked up his first career win as the Orioles beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed three hits, one walk and struck out a career...

RANZCR reinforces Australia and NZ at forefront of AI application in healthcare

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists RANZCR has reinforced Australia and New Zealand at the forefront of the application of artificial intelligence AI in healthcare with the release of world-leading AI Standards of P...

Titans look to maintain success against Jaguars

Their game plan tossed aside by time and score, the Tennessee Titans still found a way to win their season opener on the road against an inspired underdog. The 16-14 decision in Denver gives Tennessee a good chance at a 2-0 start Sunday whe...

EXCLUSIVE-In the weeds: How Bayer, U.S. govt teamed up against Thailand's glyphosate ban

Chemicals giant Bayer and the U.S. government cooperated closely last year to lobby Thailand to reverse its ban on glyphosate, used in the companys controversial weedkiller Roundup, documents obtained by an environmental group and reviewed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020