Coal India arm CCL plans to install 80 MWp ground-mounted solar power plant in FY21

State-owned Coal India Ltd's arm Central Coalfields is planning to install 80 Megawatt peak (MWp) ground-mounted solar power plant in the ongoing fiscal year. Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) said that action has also been taken for installation of solar plants on rooftops as green energy to reduce day time demand.

"Apart from rooftop solar projects, CCL is in process of awarding work for 20 MWp solar power plant at Piparwar, which is expected to be installed in the current FY 2020-21," the company said in its recent report. In addition, CCL is also planning "to install 80 MWp ground-mounted solar power plant at different command areas of CCL during FY 2020-21," it said. BHEL has successfully commissioned 400 kilowatts peak (kWp) solar power plant at Darbhanga house, the headquarter of CCL.

"Rooftop grid connected solar power plants of total capacity 220 KWp, 125 KWp and 50 KWp...have been installed and commissioned," it said. Till date, CCL has generated more than 7.2 lakh units of solar power with the installed solar power plants. The company said that one kWh solar energy generation reduces 0.932 kg carbon dioxide emission. CIL and NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) recently signed a pact for solar power generation of 3,000 mw across the subsidiaries of the coal behemoth. Solar power projects will be set up in the identified barren and reclaimed free land.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output..