Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition raises question on police's role in Delhi violence case, alleges 'deep conspiracy'

Delegation members from five Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to submit a memorandum regarding the investigation conducted by Delhi police in north-east Delhi violence, terming it a "deep conspiracy".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:47 IST
Opposition raises question on police's role in Delhi violence case, alleges 'deep conspiracy'
Members of the Opposition parties delegation which met the President talking to reporters on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Delegation members from five Opposition parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to submit a memorandum regarding the investigation conducted by Delhi police in north-east Delhi violence, terming it a "deep conspiracy".

Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha met the President at his official residence today. The memorandum submitted raises serious questions about the role played by Delhi Police during the violence and also the manner in which the police are allegedly harassing and attempting to falsely implicate activists and other people who took part in the anti-CAA/NRC protests, as perpetrators.

While talking to media, Congress leader Ahmed Patel in presence of other leaders said, "We have submitted a memorandum where we have stressed that since this government came in power there have been constant efforts to weaken democracy. Efforts are being made to suppress Opposition. Delhi Police formed an SIT and a special cell on Delhi riot that happened between February 23-26, however, the charge sheet shows that there is a deep conspiracy against the opponents." "Be it economists, activists or politicians, whosoever has raised their voices on CAA/NRC their names have also been mentioned in the chargesheet as if they instigated a riot. People whose role should be properly investigated are getting protection and people who are trying to tell the truth are being booked," he added.

Delhi Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet against founding members of Pinjra Tod, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and a student activist Gulfisha Fatima in the Karkardooma Court. The names of Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Chandrashekhar Ravan, and several academicians have also appeared in the disclosure statements of an accused, as per the charge sheet.

"They are making it a conspiracy of holding anti-CAA protesters responsible for the riots. The Union Home Minister articulated his chronology in Lok Sabha that the anti-CAA people are responsible for this violence. Now, this is the orchestration. We have appealed to the President that this sort of a motivated direction in which police investigation is going on has to be stopped and a proper thorough enquiry needs to be conducted," Yechury said. Speaking after the visit, CPI's D Raja said, "We went to the President and presented a memorandum in which we have raised questions with regard to the role of police in the investigation and enquiry in Delhi riot. We have strong objections against the way Delhi Police are working. This is atrocious and we strongly condemn this."

The Opposition appealed to the President to intervene into the matter because "if this scenario persists, the rioter will be encouraged," leaders in the delegation said. This comes after the Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Delhi violence case stating that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) WhatsApp groups were used to fuel violence in North-East Delhi in February this year.

The chargesheet was filed under the sections of the UAPA/IPC/Arms Act in the Delhi violence case. The Delhi Police said that they are relying on digital evidence, WhatsApp chats, and call detail records (CDRs), and that it has also received sanction from the Centre and the state in this regard. Delhi Police informed the Court that it will be filing a supplementary chargesheet as the investigation is underway. DCP Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha represented himself before the court of Special Judge Amitabh Rawat.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. A total of 53 people died and 581 got injured in a series of violent incidents. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

L&T's construction arm secures order from Coal India-backed Northern Coalfields

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Thursday its construction arm has secured an order from the Northern Coalfields which is a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Ltd CIL. The order was bagged through metallurgical and material ...

GoAir partners Stemz Healthcare to offer COVID-19 testing to passengers

Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday said it has partnered Stemz Healthcare to offer a coronavirus testing facility to its domestic and international passengers. As per travel guidelines of different states and countries, several destinations r...

Aquaman 2 seems to continue with Amber Heard; James Wan, Patrick Wilson opinions revealed

Aquaman 2 is obviously having an official release date and many things fans really need to know about it. Aquaman 2 will not only be bigger and better than the previous movie, it will contain some classic Wan-horror elements and feature the...

Eight opposition parties protest non-payment of GST dues, Cong not invited

The leaders of eight opposition parties held a protest in the Parliament complex against the government on Thursday, demanding GST dues. Congress leaders were absent from the protest. Addressing a press briefing after the protest, Trinamool...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020