Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates India's first General Aviation Terminal at Delhi Airport
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India's first General Aviation Terminal at Delhi Airport on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:28 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated India's first General Aviation Terminal at Delhi Airport on Thursday. Taking to Twitter Puri wrote, "A general aviation terminal was the need of the hour at Delhi Airport, even in these times. This new world-class terminal will help ease passenger movement, fulfill the needs of general aviation users, and will contribute to the growth of the civil aviation sector in the country."
He tweeted that currently, India has more than 100 general aviation aircraft and more than 300 non-scheduled operators registered with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "We see this figure growing further in coming days," he wrote. (ANI)
