Over 86 lakh new job cards under NREGS scheme issued in current financial year

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:54 IST
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 86,81,928 new job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS scheme has been issued during the current financial year so far as compared to 36,64,368 new job card issued during the same period of the FY 2019-20. The data was provided by Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

"Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is a demand driven wage employment scheme. Every adult member of a household in a rural area, having job card (as per Mahatma Gandhi NREG Act), is eligible for a demand for a job under the scheme. There is no provision to register a Job card holder categorised as migrant labourers/ family in the job card in the scheme. A job card can be issued to a migrant labour/family as per the provision of the Act against a demand by the migrant labour/family," according to a release by the Ministry of Rural Development. "A total of 86,81,928 new job card during the current FY so far, has been issued as compared to 36,64,368 new job card issued during the same period of the FY 2019-20," said. (ANI)

