Prepare plan against gangs involved in organised crime, Rajasthan CM tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday instructed officials to run a special campaign against the gangs involved in organised crime. People's trust in governance increases when the mafia is eliminated, the CM said in a statement. So, action against all type of mafias in the state should be visible on the ground so that people's confidence in administration and policing increases, Gehlot added during a review meeting of Home Department at his residence.

For more than five hours, Gehlot held a detailed discussion on various issues related to law and order. He directed police officials to take strict action against the mafia network involving liquor, illegal mining. He said they have flourished due to solar, wind, crude oil exploration, refinery and industrial development in the state. "There is a need to stop mafia operations to gain the trust of investors. An action plan should be prepared against them," Gehlot said. He said the sale of intoxicating substances and smuggling of narcotics in the state is a matter of concern. Strict action should be taken considering the health of the youth, he said.

On this occasion, Gehlot launched an analytics dashboard of the Rajasthan Police. It has been prepared by the Department of Information Technology and Communications. Detailed information of crime in a district, circle and police station-level will be available on the dash board on a single click.