Arunachal CM expresses condolences to kin of two victims killed in floods

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of two persons who lost their lives due to floods in the state. The victims lost their lives in Dari circle of Lepa Rada district.

The Chief Minister will be providing necessary ex-gratia relief to the next of kin. He also urged people to take precautionary measures to prevent further loss. "Deeply saddened by the loss of two lives in the Dari circle of Lepa Rada district due to flood. My sincere condolences to the family grieving the loss. Necessary ex-gratia relief to the next of kin is being extended," Khandu said in a tweet.

"I appeal everyone to take precautions to prevent any further losses," he added. (ANI)