250 SDRF personnel deployed in Karnataka's Udupi after heavy rains

A total of 250 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday for rescue operation after heavy rainfall in the area resulted in a flood-like situation. "Some of the villages in Udupi district have submerged and there is a flood situation due to heavy rain. The district administration brought my notice about the damages happened due to rain. Immediately, we have sent around 250 SDRF personnel for the rescue operation," State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in a statement.

"As of now, 200 people have been relocated. NDRF will also reach the district anytime from now. I have instructed the district administration to take necessary measures. I have also spoken to Revenue Minister in this regard. I have also requested Defence Ministry to deploy a helicopter for the operation," the statement further reads. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted moderate thunderstorms with lightning in several states across the country.

"Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 12 hours," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)