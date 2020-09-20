Left Menu
Watershed moment for Indian agriculture, will ensure complete transformation of sector: PM on farm bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the passage of two farm sector bills as a "watershed moment" in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that they will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and empower crores of farmers In a series of tweets after Rajya Sabha passed the bills by voice vote amid din created by protesting opposition members, Modi said these proposed laws will liberate farmers from numerous adversities as he noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:09 IST
In a series of tweets after Rajya Sabha passed the bills by voice vote amid din created by protesting opposition members, Modi said these proposed laws will liberate farmers from numerous adversities as he noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen.

In a series of tweets after Rajya Sabha passed the bills by voice vote amid din created by protesting opposition members, Modi said these proposed laws will liberate farmers from numerous adversities as he noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. He again assured farmers that the existing government support system for them will continue. Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these bills, with their leaders alleging that the legislations will dismantle the existing system and leave them to the mercy of corporate interests. Modi asserted, "I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. "We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations." These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them, he said. "Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step," the prime minister said. The two bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha. After they get the presidential assent, they will be notified as laws

"A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," Modi added in another tweet.

