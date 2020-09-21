TB 20 aircraft crashes in UP's Azamgarh; pilot dies
A TB 20 aircraft flown by a trainee pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), crashed in the Azamgarh district here on Monday.ANI | Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:21 IST
A TB 20 aircraft flown by a trainee pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), crashed in the Azamgarh district here on Monday.
The pilot has reportedly died in the accident.
As per the visuals, locals gathered at the aircraft crash site. More details are awaited. (ANI)
