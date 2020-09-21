Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Jitendra Singh unveils logo and song for festival Destination North East-2020

The 4-day event will be formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah on 27.09.2020, with Dr Jitendra Singh as Guest of Honour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:20 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh unveils logo and song for festival Destination North East-2020
The Minister said that people should take a pledge to Visit Local, Travel Local and Explore Local thus giving a boost to the local Tourism and Hospitality industry. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today unveiled the Logo and song for festival "Destination North East-2020" (The Emerging Delightful Destinations) through a video conference.

The 4-day event will be formally inaugurated by Union Minister for Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah on 27.09.2020, with Dr Jitendra Singh as Guest of Honour. The Chief Guest for the closing ceremony on 30.09.2020 will be Shri KirenRijiju, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, while Shri Rameshwar Teli, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries will join as Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that North-Eastern Region will be one of the favourite tourist and business destinations of India post COVID-19 and will be an important engine for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat by focussing on "Vocal for Local".

He said, the event "Destination North East 2020" is also an effort to make everyone explore the Local Destinations rather than going anywhere abroad. The Minister said that people should take a pledge to Visit Local, Travel Local and Explore Local thus giving a boost to the local Tourism and Hospitality industry. Moreover, he added that by remaining Corona free mostly, North East offers a very safe and attractive tourist destination in the entire World.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that North East offers a lot to Rest of India to learn from its culture, cuisines, entrepreneurship skills, scenic attributes and a society which is highly disciplined, literate and forward-looking. He said the region has a very rich business tradition in the areas of Bamboo, Handicrafts, Textiles and Handloom.

The Union Minister said that the Festival Destination North East has been travelling across the country since the last couple of years, from Varanasi in 2019 to the Lawns of India Gate in New Delhi or in Chandigarh before that and now it will be virtually reaching to your homes this year. He said, the festival is not just about Tourism, but it's an invitation to the organisations and especially to the young entrepreneurs who would like to avail the advantage of unexplored potentials of the region.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said that the Narendra Modi Government has left no stone unturned when it comes to the development of North Eastern Region. Be it Railways, Airways or Road Connectivity, the transformation in the last six years is unprecedented. He said that in the last six years, not only developmental gaps were bridged successfully, but the North- Eastern Region has also gained Psychological confidence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Irdai permits insurers to conduct video-based KYC

Regulator Irdai on Monday permitted life and general insurers to conduct KYC of prospective customers through Video Based Identification Process VBIP, a move that will help company officials to complete mandatory requirement online during t...

41-year-old female elephant dies of age-related ailments

A 41-year-old cow elephant diedof age-related ailments at the elephant camp near Pollachi inthe district on Monday, forest officials saidThe elephant Kalpana in the Kolikamuthy camp in TopSlip area had been suffering from the ailments for t...

Munich tightens COVID-19 restrictions

The Bavarian city of Munich is tightening its coronavirus measures as it faces one of the highest infection rates in Germany. The citys Mayor, Dieter Reiter, said Monday that starting Thursday only up to five people or members of two househ...

Sellers from Karigar, Saheli programmes clocked strong growth over pre-COVID period: Amazon India

Amazon India on Monday said sellers from its Karigar and Saheli programmes witnessed significant growth as compared to pre-COVID sales under its 10-week Stand for Handmade SFH initiative. In July, Amazon India had announced offering a 100 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020