Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renew ‘collective commitment to multilateralism’, urges Assembly president

After banging the gavel to open this year’s General Debate, Volkan Bozkir painted a picture of pummeled economies, overwhelmed healthcare systems and disrupted education, due to the coronavirus.

UN News | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:14 IST
Renew ‘collective commitment to multilateralism’, urges Assembly president
Mr Bozkir argued that the Organization needs to “enhance coordination, coherence, efficiency and delivery capacity” by engaging further across the UN’s three key pillars of peace and security, human rights and development. Image Credit: Twitter(@GermanyUN)

The COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented world leaders coming to New York to address the General Assembly in person, but the president of the world body stressed on Tuesday that the need for deliberation, is "higher than ever".

After banging the gavel to open this year's General Debate, Volkan Bozkir painted a picture of pummeled economies, overwhelmed healthcare systems and disrupted education, due to the coronavirus.

Highlighting that "the most vulnerable have suffered most", he drew attention to the situation of refugees and migrants; surging risks of gender-based violence; children in the crosshairs of exploitation; and the rise of on ethnic and religious violence.

"Rarely has the whole of humanity faced such an imminent and common threat", the added. "We must leave our differences and disagreements aside…[and] renew our collective commitment to multilateralism".

He underscored that combined efforts are needed to solve global problems, saying "'We, the peoples of the United Nations' can achieve this".

'Unrivalled legitimacy'

After World War II the Organization was founded as "a collective commitment to the progress of humanity", Mr Bozkir said, and with "unrivalled legitimacy at its centre", it has endeavoured to ensure "peace, prosperity and progress for all".

"The system was designed to be flexible, so we can address a range of challenges and unexpected issues", including the pandemic. he continued. "We can plan, innovate and build back better for a sustainable, inclusive and just recovery".

COVID-19 recovery

As the pandemic will continue to change how the UN operates, Mr Bozkir maintained the need to "make full use of all the tools available to us to combat this challenge", including the Assembly, which he called "a key platform to provide political guidance".

"I urge the Member States to be cooperative and creative, to devise solutions, that will enable this body to function effectively, and remain relevant", he said.

Increasing demands

Since the UN was founded 75 years ago, its demands have grown "immeasurably". He elaborated that it supports peace and security with 95,000 peacekeepers stationed in 13 global operations throughout volatile regions; coordinates tens of billions of dollars in humanitarian appeals for millions in need; supplies vaccines to half the world's children, saving three million lives a year; and strengthens and promotes the protection of people around the world, through the Human Rights Council.

And the pandemic has only increased demands on the system.

Fit for purpose

Mr Bozkir argued that the Organization needs to "enhance coordination, coherence, efficiency and delivery capacity" by engaging further across the UN's three key pillars of peace and security, human rights and development.

UN agencies must be strengthened and "we must be prepared to have a tough, honest conversation about where the multilateral system is failing, or where it is not adapting fast enough, to the ever-evolving challenges we face", he said.

Putting people first

He urged delegates to consider the people they serve as individuals, and zeroed in on specific cases, such as a child whose education is disrupted by the pandemic or a terrorist victim who needs long-term physical and psychological support, saying "these people need our helping hand".

"The multilateral system is the best system available to provide solutions to complex issues, such as climate change, peace and security, human rights protections and global pandemics", Mr Bozkir upheld.

Topping the agenda

In outlining his priorities, the Assembly president stressed the need to recommit to and strengthen multilateralism, which as the world's "foremost forum to address issues that transcend national boundaries", is essential to fulfilling the UN's core mandates.

Mr Bozkir's second priority was to advance the humanitarian agenda, for which the pandemic serves to intensify existing vulnerabilities and inequalities – including millions of refugees in his own country, Turkey.

And in beginning the Decade of Action and Delivery to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, he recommended renewed efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda, his third priority.

"The pandemic has affected all countries, large and small, north and south. It has, however, hit hardest the countries that are already vulnerable", Mr Bozkir detailed. "We must ensure that our efforts to recover from the pandemic are fully aligned with the implementation of the SDGs".

Improve women's lives

Turning to women and girls, he acknowledged that "gender inequality remains deeply entrenched in many societies", rendering them without decent work, equal pay quality education or adequate healthcare.

Moreover, they suffer from violence and discrimination and are often under-represented in political and economic decision-making processes.

In recovering from the pandemic, "we must renew our commitment to protect women's rights and make women's participation in peace, security and humanitarian action meaningful and sustained", he declared.

Choose trust

Mr Bozkir reflected on the Organization's founders in considering how the myriad challenges we face can be overcome, noting that "when we have worked together, humanity has prevailed."

He closed by imploring the Member States to "use this Organization to its fullest potential and…to come together for the benefit of all".

Visit UN News for more

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK records nearly 5,000 new virus cases

The UK has recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases, in the latest spike of the epidemic that has seen restrictions tightened across the country.Figures from the Department for Health and Social Care show a daily increase of 4,926 new ca...

France again reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

France again registered more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over 24-hours, for the sixth time in 12 days.The health ministry reported 10,008 new cases on Tuesday, compared to 5,298 on Monday - which usually sees a dip due ...

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...

Byju's raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital, others

Ed-tech major Byjus on Tuesday said it has raised funding from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital. Existing investors General Atlantic, Owl Ventures and Tiger Global are also participating in this round, it said in a statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020