Hyderabad: BTech student delivers food on cycle to make ends meet

Due to financial woes when it became difficult for Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed's family to support his education, he donned the earning hat and started delivering food on a cycle across Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:48 IST
r Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed delivering food on his bycyle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Due to financial woes when it became difficult for Mohammed Aqeel Ahmed's family to support his education, he donned the earning hat and started delivering food on a cycle across Hyderabad. Speaking to ANI, the B.Tech student at Medak Engineering College, Aqeel said he has been delivering food on his cycle since February 2020.

"Due to the financial condition of my family, it was getting difficult for them to provide money for my college education. Therefore, I started delivering food on a cycle in February," he said. As per Aqeel, he has to deliver 12 to 13 orders in a day to earn around Rs 500.

"I don't have money to buy a motorbike. But, it doesn't matter. Ultimately, the work that you do is important and how willingly you do it," he said. Despite his hard work and positive attitude towards his job, Aqeel's earnings are less than that of his contemporaries with bikes.

"The payout of the delivery app for which I work is different for bike delivery executives and for cycle delivery executives. As I have a cycle ID, therefore I am only given deliveries of around 5 kilometres radius from the restaurant. The cycle delivery executives are paid less than others," he stated. But even the wage gap could not de-motivate Aqeel and he said that all he cares about is earning a living and his job helps in that. (ANI)

