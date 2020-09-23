West Bengal: Nine held with fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 1 cr, gold biscuits
The West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth over Rs 1 crore and gold biscuits in Cooch Behar.ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-09-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 06:57 IST
The West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth over Rs 1 crore and gold biscuits in Cooch Behar. "We recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 1 crore and gold biscuits after we intercepted a vehicle," Inspector In-charge, Kotwali Police Station, Cooch Behar said.
"We have arrested nine persons in the case," police added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
