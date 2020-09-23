Left Menu
Patna SSP, Motihari ASP to appear before Lok Sabha Privilege Committee tomorrow

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Kumar and Motihari ASP Shaishav Yadav are scheduled to appear before Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on Thursday as Bihar BJP President and MP Sanjay Jaiswal has moved a motion against both officials for allegedly issuing an "arrest warrant" to prevent him from attending the Lower House.

Updated: 23-09-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:29 IST
Indian Parliament. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Upendra Kumar was Superintendent of police (SP) of Bihar's Motihari when Jaiswal moved privilege motion. Privileged Committee of Lok Sabha served notices to both officials to appear on September 24 and give a detailed explanation regarding the privilege motion moved on December 9 last year by Sanjay Jaiswal.

In the privilege motion letter addressed to Speaker Om Birla, Jaiswal, who is also Bihar unit BJP President has sought action in the matter. "On December 8, when I reached Patna to take my flight, I found out through news channels that ASP Shaishav Yadav has issued an arrest warrant against me. Since I did not receive any official communication in the matter and the airport security check was complete, I continued with my journey," the letter by Jaiswal to Birla reads. (ANI)

