Arun Singh Director (M) Takes Additional Charge of Director (Refineries), BPCL

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Shri Arun Kumar Singh, Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum, has taken over the additional charge of Director (Refineries) of BPCL on 18th September 2020. He is a Mechanical Engineer with first rank from National Institute of Technology, Patna (Formerly BCE, Patna). During his illustrious career, he has headed various Business Units and Entities in BPCL, like Retail, LPG, Pipelines, Supply Chain Optimization, etc. and has experience of over 35 years. He was appointed as Director (M), BPCL on 1st October 2018. He has also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly owned Subsidiary of BPCL and Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd., a Joint Venture Company. A Fortune Global 500 Company, BPCL is one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. BPCL has attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies enjoying enhanced financial autonomy and other decision making authorities. BPCL's Refineries at Mumbai and Kochi, subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. at Assam and joint venture Bina Refinery at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of over 40 MMTPA. While BPCL's upstream subsidiary, Bharat PetroResources Ltd. has acquired participating interests in 26 oil & gas blocks in India and abroad. BPCL and it's gas subsidiary, Bharat Gas Resources Ltd. has been granted authorization to expand its City Gas Distribution network to 37 Geographical Areas. BPCL markets its products through a robust marketing and distribution network comprising 16,872 Retail Outlets, 6,110 LPG distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 58 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines. During the year 2019-20, BPCL's gross revenue from operations stood at Rs. 327,580 crores, net profit at Rs. 2,683 crores, market sales were 43.10 MMT and market share amongst public sector oil companies was 24.5%. The products have a wide range of applications in industrial, transport, power and agriculture sectors. BPCL has formed 23 joint venture companies covering refining, city gas distribution, renewable energy, pipelines, gas, into-plane servicing, airports, payment banks etc. to cater to the diverse requirements of its customers. As a good corporate citizen, BPCL's thrust is primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, BPCL's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent and technology. Image: Director Marketing, Mr. Arun Singh