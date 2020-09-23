Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arun Singh Director (M) Takes Additional Charge of Director (Refineries), BPCL

A Fortune Global 500 Company, BPCL is one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:22 IST
Arun Singh Director (M) Takes Additional Charge of Director (Refineries), BPCL
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Shri Arun Kumar Singh, Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum, has taken over the additional charge of Director (Refineries) of BPCL on 18th September 2020. He is a Mechanical Engineer with first rank from National Institute of Technology, Patna (Formerly BCE, Patna). During his illustrious career, he has headed various Business Units and Entities in BPCL, like Retail, LPG, Pipelines, Supply Chain Optimization, etc. and has experience of over 35 years. He was appointed as Director (M), BPCL on 1st October 2018. He has also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly owned Subsidiary of BPCL and Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd., a Joint Venture Company. A Fortune Global 500 Company, BPCL is one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. BPCL has attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies enjoying enhanced financial autonomy and other decision making authorities. BPCL's Refineries at Mumbai and Kochi, subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. at Assam and joint venture Bina Refinery at Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of over 40 MMTPA. While BPCL's upstream subsidiary, Bharat PetroResources Ltd. has acquired participating interests in 26 oil & gas blocks in India and abroad. BPCL and it's gas subsidiary, Bharat Gas Resources Ltd. has been granted authorization to expand its City Gas Distribution network to 37 Geographical Areas. BPCL markets its products through a robust marketing and distribution network comprising 16,872 Retail Outlets, 6,110 LPG distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 58 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines. During the year 2019-20, BPCL's gross revenue from operations stood at Rs. 327,580 crores, net profit at Rs. 2,683 crores, market sales were 43.10 MMT and market share amongst public sector oil companies was 24.5%. The products have a wide range of applications in industrial, transport, power and agriculture sectors. BPCL has formed 23 joint venture companies covering refining, city gas distribution, renewable energy, pipelines, gas, into-plane servicing, airports, payment banks etc. to cater to the diverse requirements of its customers. As a good corporate citizen, BPCL's thrust is primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, BPCL's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent and technology. Image: Director Marketing, Mr. Arun Singh PWRPWR

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nike set to lift S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

The SP 500 and the Dow were set for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly ear...

Rules of House do provide for suspension when it becomes inevitable: RS Chairman

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that he was duty-bound to uphold the dignity of the rules, standards and values of the Upper House although the suspension of members was not a pleasant thing to do. The Rules of...

Mozambique asks EU for help in tackling insurgency

Mozambique has asked the European Union for support in tackling a wave of militant attacks in the countrys north by rebels with links to Islamic State, a conflict that has raised fears for stability and security in southern Africa. The Isla...

Hocomoco unveils e-monitoring service on construction work

Chennai, Sep 23PTI Technology-based construction startup Hocomoco on Wednesday said it has launched an e- monitoring service that allows customers to check the progress of construction work through a login from anywhere across the globe. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020