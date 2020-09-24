Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food processing industry has huge growth potential: Experts

The 127 agro-climate zones in the country provide a fertile ground for various plant-based edibles that cater to indigenous people and also global consumers, Khaitan said while participating in a virtual seminar on "Promoting Entrepreneurship and Investment in Food Processing Industry" organised on Wednesday by the Uttar Pradesh Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). PHDCCI Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal highlighted how the chamber was working with the government and non-governmental organisations to assist the food processing industries in mentoring, technological upgradation and financing.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 12:29 IST
Food processing industry has huge growth potential: Experts
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Food processing industry has huge growth potential and the country's agro-climate zones provide a fertile ground for various plant-based edibles that cater to indigenous people and also global consumers, experts said. Experts at a conference organised by trade body PHDCCI noted that food processing is the fifth largest sector of the country's economy and spoke about various challenges being faced by the employment intensive industry.

"The contribution of agriculture towards GDP is far low as compared to the number of people involved in it. Food processing is the fifth largest sector of the country's economy and contributes 13 per cent to our annual GDP," former President and Mentor MSME Mentoring and Guidance Centre, PHDCCI, Anil Khaitan, said. The 127 agro-climate zones in the country provide a fertile ground for various plant-based edibles that cater to indigenous people and also global consumers, Khaitan said while participating in a virtual seminar on "Promoting Entrepreneurship and Investment in Food Processing Industry" organised on Wednesday by the Uttar Pradesh Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

PHDCCI Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal highlighted how the chamber was working with the government and non-governmental organisations to assist the food processing industries in mentoring, technological upgradation and financing. The biggest challenges facing the sector include inability of entrepreneurs to access credit, high cost of institutional credit, lack of access to modern technologies, inability to integrate with the food supply chain and compliance with health and safety standards, Sanyal noted. PHDCCI advisor and former CMD of NSIC HP Kumar said though India's agricultural production base was reasonably strong, wastage of agricultural produce was sizable. "The food processing industry in India is a sunrise sector changing the trend from sustenance to market-oriented that has gained prominence in recent years," he said, adding that if entrepreneurship was promoted in this sector, investment would follow on its own.

Senior UP government officials spoke of the abundant availability of raw materials in the state providing unlimited opportunities in the food processing sector. Joint Director, UP Department of Food Processing, RK Singh said various schemes and lucrative subsidies were available for attracting investment in the sector, the trade body said in a press note on Thursday. He said under the UP Food Processing Industrial Policy, 2017, an investor in micro and small industry category can avail one hundred per cent reimbursement of interest subsidies within the tenure of 5 years with a maximum reimbursement of Rs 5 lakhs in a year. Principal Secretary, Horticulture and Food Processing Department B L Meena said UP has a tremendous potential in the food processing sector and added that the state government had a lot to offer to investors in this segment. He said that Uttar Pradesh, apart from being the number one exporter of milk and meat products, had great opportunities in other food processing sectors like honey, mushroom and seasonal fruits. Earlier, in his keynote address, UP Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha said that in order to double the income of farmers in UP, it was imperative to ensure value addition to their agriculture produce and that will come only from boosting the food processing sector in the state, the press note added.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 illegal assembly

Hong Kong police arrested prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong on Thursday for participating in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019 and violating the citys anti-mask law, according to a post on his official Twitter account. Wongs l...

North Korean troops killed missing S.Korean official, burned body, Seoul says

North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing earlier this week, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire in what was likely an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, South Koreas military ...

Will declare class 12 compartment results by October 10, CBSE tells SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the results of compartmental exams for class 12 will be declared by October 10. The University Grants Commission UGC said that its admission process w...

Manipur CM drops three ministers from cabinet

Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020