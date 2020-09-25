Films Division organizing ‘Gandhi Filmotsav’

As part of the grand finale of two years celebration of Gandhiji's 150th Birth Anniversary, Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is organizing 'Gandhi Filmotsav'. The online film festival will be streamed on its Website www.filmsdivision.org and YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision from 26th September to 2nd October 2020.

The Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October 2018 marked the beginning of two years celebration of the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi which is slated to conclude on 2nd October 2020. Films Division, a repository of rare live footage and documentaries on the Father of the Nation, began the 150 years of celebrating Mahatma by producing and screening a number short films on Gandhian ideals across cinemas apart from organizing festival on his life and philosophy, throughout 2018-2020, in various places in the country.

The week-long Filmotsav will begin with an animation film, Vaishnav Jan To…, a pictorial reflection of the bhajan immortalized by Mahatma Gandhi, followed by milestone documentaries, Dawn of Gandhian Era (20 min.), 85 Nayak Ni Pol Porbander (12 min.), Then Came Gandhi (21 min.), The Great Salt March (19 min.), The Hundred Minutes (13 min.), Gandhiji: Through the eyes of a Cartoonist (9 min.) and Yug Devata, a sand animation film portraying Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Swachh Bharat. A high light of the festival is a screening of Baapu Ne Kaha Tha (83 min.) and Abhi Kal Hi Ki Baat Hai (42 min.), two sought-after films on Gandhiji, produced by Children's Film Society of India.

In its efforts to take the Gandhi Filmotsav to the nook and corner of the country, Films Division has collaborated with the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (Central University), Wardha, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru, Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, India Tourism, Mumbai, Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Arunachal Pradesh and the Science Media Centre, IISER Pune to screen the FD package of documentaries and animation films on their website/social media platforms from 26th September to 2nd October 2020.

The films included in the festival schedule will be streamed on all days, on www.filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and www.cfsindia.org and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision, till 2nd October 2020.

