Left Menu
Development News Edition

Films Division organizing ‘Gandhi Filmotsav’

The Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October 2018 marked the beginning of two years celebration of the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi which is slated to conclude on 2nd October 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:53 IST
Films Division organizing ‘Gandhi Filmotsav’
The Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October 2018 marked the beginning of two years celebration of the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi which is slated to conclude on 2nd October 2020. Image Credit: Geograph

As part of the grand finale of two years celebration of Gandhiji's 150th Birth Anniversary, Films Division, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is organizing 'Gandhi Filmotsav'. The online film festival will be streamed on its Website www.filmsdivision.org and YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision from 26th September to 2nd October 2020.

The Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October 2018 marked the beginning of two years celebration of the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi which is slated to conclude on 2nd October 2020. Films Division, a repository of rare live footage and documentaries on the Father of the Nation, began the 150 years of celebrating Mahatma by producing and screening a number short films on Gandhian ideals across cinemas apart from organizing festival on his life and philosophy, throughout 2018-2020, in various places in the country.

The week-long Filmotsav will begin with an animation film, Vaishnav Jan To…, a pictorial reflection of the bhajan immortalized by Mahatma Gandhi, followed by milestone documentaries, Dawn of Gandhian Era (20 min.), 85 Nayak Ni Pol Porbander (12 min.), Then Came Gandhi (21 min.), The Great Salt March (19 min.), The Hundred Minutes (13 min.), Gandhiji: Through the eyes of a Cartoonist (9 min.) and Yug Devata, a sand animation film portraying Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Swachh Bharat. A high light of the festival is a screening of Baapu Ne Kaha Tha (83 min.) and Abhi Kal Hi Ki Baat Hai (42 min.), two sought-after films on Gandhiji, produced by Children's Film Society of India.

In its efforts to take the Gandhi Filmotsav to the nook and corner of the country, Films Division has collaborated with the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (Central University), Wardha, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru, Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, India Tourism, Mumbai, Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Arunachal Pradesh and the Science Media Centre, IISER Pune to screen the FD package of documentaries and animation films on their website/social media platforms from 26th September to 2nd October 2020.

The films included in the festival schedule will be streamed on all days, on www.filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and www.cfsindia.org and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision, till 2nd October 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FIEO urges commerce ministry to exclude 'Bangalore rose' onion from export ban list

Exporters body FIEO has urged the commerce ministry to lift export ban on Bangalore rose onion as there is a very little demand for this variety of the commodity in the domestic market. On September 14, the government banned the export of a...

Soccer-Sex toys shop logo to be allowed on shirt of Dutch club

Netherlands top flight club FC Emmen will be allowed to display the logo of a sex toys company on their shirts, following a decision of the Dutch football association KNVB to reverse a ban. Emmen were stopped last week from displaying the l...

Facebook critics launch rival oversight board

Critics of Facebook Inc , including the architects of an advertising boycott against the company, on Friday launched a rival oversight board to review the companys content moderation practices.The new group, which bills itself as the Real F...

Italy launches fund to help virus-hit hospitality industry

Italys state lender CDP said on Friday it had created a National Tourism Fund to invest up to 2 billion euros 2.3 billion in the hotel sector, ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. The CDP said it would invest 750 million euros in hotels dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020