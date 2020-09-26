Left Menu
MLAs, staffers to undergo COVID-19 tests ahead of Odisha Assembly session

Around 900 people including MLAs and staffers will be tested for the novel coronavirus ahead of the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.

26-09-2020
BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 900 people including MLAs and staffers will be tested for the novel coronavirus ahead of the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly. While talking to ANI, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary on Friday said that the "sanitization program will be launched" as the monsoon session of the Odisha assembly is scheduled to be held from September 29 and continue till October 7.

"We have got the list of around 900 numbers including MLAs and other officials who are supposed to attend the session from Odisha Assembly Secretary. Around 900 people including MLAs of the state Assembly will be tested for coronavirus, during the next three days starting from tomorrow," said Choudhary. "First-day testing will be in two-shifts, and for the next two days, testing will be done in the first half only. This process will be conducted in adherence to the COVID-19 health protocol, if somebody tests positive, they can go for home isolation. Those who test positive and show critical symptoms will have to shift to COVID-19 hospital," he added.

Odisha Assembly speaker Surya Narayan Patro on Friday chaired an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the issues related to the forthcoming session amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 20 MLAs and four ministers had tested positive for coronavirus in the state earlier.

The MLAs, journalists, security guards, and Assembly staff will need to undergo the COVID-19 test and only those found negative will be allowed to go inside the Assembly premises. The Opposition wants reconsideration of the decision not to have the question hour. The session will be held on weekends as well. (ANI)

MLAs, staffers to undergo COVID-19 tests ahead of Odisha Assembly session

