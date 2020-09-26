Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lance Naik Manjeet Singh honoured posthumously for saving life of boy who fell into well

Lance Naik Manjeet Singh was honoured with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous), almost two years after he saved the life of an 18-year-old boy who had accidentally fallen into an unused well.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:54 IST
Lance Naik Manjeet Singh honoured posthumously for saving life of boy who fell into well
A felicitation ceremony for presenting the honour and cash prize for Rs 2,00,000 was held at 268 Engineer Bridge Regt (PMS) at Ambala Cantt on Saturday. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lance Naik Manjeet Singh was honoured with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous), almost two years after he saved the life of an 18-year-old boy who had accidentally fallen into an unused well. However, he succumbed because of the effects of poisonous gases in the well while trying to save the boy, the defence ministry said.

Issuing a statement, it added, "Lance Naik Manjeet Singh has been awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (Posthumous) by the President of India. The award comes as an apt recognition of the dauntless courage and supreme sacrifice made by the soldier while saving the life of a fellow countryman." It added, "On October 21, 2018, while on leave at his home town Baknour, Ambala, Lance Naik Manjeet Singh saved the life of an 18-year-old boy who had accidentally fallen into an unused well. Lance Naik Manjeet Singh succumbed due to the effects of poisonous gases in the well while trying to rescue the boy, thereby making supreme sacrifice in keeping with the ethos and traditions of the Indian Army.

"A felicitation ceremony for presenting the honour and cash prize for Rs 2,00,000 was held at 268 Engineer Bridge Regt (PMS) on September 26, 2020, at Ambala Cantt. During the felicitation ceremony, his wife Kulwinder Kaur was present," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic President Touadera announces second term bid

Central African Republics president said on Saturday he would stand for a second term in the December election, pressing on with preparations for a vote that the opposition wants to be delayed due to concerns over voter registrations.The ma...

Lebanese security forces kill two members of armed group, sources say

The Lebanese security forces killed at least two militants during a heavy exchange of fire on Saturday with an armed group in northeast Lebanon, close to the Syrian border, security sources said. Three members of the Lebanese security force...

Madhya Pradesh CM launches scheme on lines of PM-Kisan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday inaugurated Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna on the lines of Centres Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM-Kisan Scheme. The Chief Minister announced that Rs 4,000 will be transf...

Odisha to hold radio classes for school students from Monday

With schools remaining closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic, students from classes one to eight of government-run institutes in Odisha will be taught via radio from Monday, a minister said here. The Radio Pathsala programme will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020