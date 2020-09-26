Lance Naik Manjeet Singh honoured posthumously for saving life of boy who fell into well

Lance Naik Manjeet Singh was honoured with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous), almost two years after he saved the life of an 18-year-old boy who had accidentally fallen into an unused well. However, he succumbed because of the effects of poisonous gases in the well while trying to save the boy, the defence ministry said.

Issuing a statement, it added, "Lance Naik Manjeet Singh has been awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (Posthumous) by the President of India. The award comes as an apt recognition of the dauntless courage and supreme sacrifice made by the soldier while saving the life of a fellow countryman." It added, "On October 21, 2018, while on leave at his home town Baknour, Ambala, Lance Naik Manjeet Singh saved the life of an 18-year-old boy who had accidentally fallen into an unused well. Lance Naik Manjeet Singh succumbed due to the effects of poisonous gases in the well while trying to rescue the boy, thereby making supreme sacrifice in keeping with the ethos and traditions of the Indian Army.

"A felicitation ceremony for presenting the honour and cash prize for Rs 2,00,000 was held at 268 Engineer Bridge Regt (PMS) on September 26, 2020, at Ambala Cantt. During the felicitation ceremony, his wife Kulwinder Kaur was present," it added. (ANI)