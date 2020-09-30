Dr Jitendra Singh unveils 23 roads and bridges projects in Jammu region

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today unveiled 23 roads and bridges projects in Kathua, Doda, Udhampur and Reasi districts in the Jammu region. He said the projects costing about Rs 73 Crore and having a length of 111 kilometres will benefit more than 35,000 people in the region. 23 Projects included 15 roads built under PMGSY for all-weather connectivity and 8 bridges for better connectivity to the people.

While e-inaugurating these projects, Dr Jitendra Singh said that despite serious challenges posed by the Covid19 pandemic in the last few months, barring few all the projects were completed within the stipulated timeframe. He emphasised that despite challenges posed by pandemic, the country had not compromised with the pace of development and particularly the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He was informed that 1150 kilometres of roads built in this fiscal till date in comparison to 800 kilometres last year.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that in the last 6 years of Modi Government, the work culture has undergone a sea change and projects were being cleared on need-based requirements, rather than on any other considerations.

He said the allocation of nearly 2/3rd of PMGSY funds for the hilly and inhospitable terrain of Udhampur, Kathua and Doda is the testimony of this. Out of Rs 4175 crore of PMGSY funds, about Rs 3884 crore was given to the above three areas, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has emphasised upon all to dedicate completed development projects to people of the country without waiting for its formal inauguration. He said that the Government gave primacy to people's needs and that people should not face difficulties of any kind for the sake of formal inauguration of various developmental projects. He said that the government was steadfast and committed to completing all the projects that have started in the last six years in a time-bound manner notwithstanding various hurdles like the Covid19 crisis.

Giving an insight into the various development projects constructed in district Reasi, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the highest railway bridge in the world was being constructed in Reasi district that was 35 meters taller than the Eiffel tower in Paris, France.

In conclusion, Dr Jitendra Singh urged the officials to adhere to timeline and also fast track the land acquisition and forest clearance on priority basis so that developmental works continue unhindered.

(With Inputs from PIB)