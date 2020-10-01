Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legislation introduced to boost India-US clean energy and climate cooperation

“In that vein, I am introducing this legislation having witnessed firsthand the positive results that come when our nations work as a team to tackle common challenges,” he said. Menendez was part of a congressional delegation to India in the fall of 2019, during which he engaged with India’s minister of New and Renewable Energy and Indian business leaders to discuss how the US and India can address the threat of climate change and deepen cooperation on clean energy production.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 05:53 IST
Legislation introduced to boost India-US clean energy and climate cooperation

A top Democratic senator on Wednesday introduced a legislation in the US Senate to establish a forum for bilateral cooperation with India on clean energy technologies and energy transmission. Introduced by Senator Robert Menendez, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Prioritizing Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation with India Act establishes the United States-India Clean Energy and Power Transmission Partnership (CEPTP) as the main forum for cooperation between the two nations on clean energy technologies and energy transmission.

The activities under the CEPTP include promoting joint research and development on clean energy technologies, encouraging US private investment in the Indian clean energy market and supporting initiatives to develop new and renewable energy generation capacity in India. The legislation also promotes US-India cooperation on climate resilience and risk reduction, a statement said.

“Given the shared threat of climate change and India’s growing need for electricity, there is a strong case to be made for strengthening the US-India clean energy partnership,” said Menendez. “In that vein, I am introducing this legislation having witnessed firsthand the positive results that come when our nations work as a team to tackle common challenges,” he said.

Menendez was part of a congressional delegation to India in the fall of 2019, during which he engaged with India’s minister of New and Renewable Energy and Indian business leaders to discuss how the US and India can address the threat of climate change and deepen cooperation on clean energy production. “By establishing the US-India Clean Energy and Power Transmission Partnership, we are laying the groundwork for successful partnerships between not only the US and Indian governments, but also our universities and private sectors. I am proud to lead this effort to further strengthen our relationship with India,” Menendez said.

The legislation also seeks to promotes lawful sharing of intellectual property between US and Indian private sector entities for renewable energy technology, air conditioning technology, and refrigeration systems technology..

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Encouraged G20 members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy: Suresh Prabhu

BJP MP Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday took part in the third G20 Sherpas virtual meeting and encouraged members to enhance strategies to produce renewable energy. We focussed on the need of renewable energy and encouraged G20 members to enhance...

Security tight in Hong Kong ahead of expected banned China national day protest

Security was tight in Hong Kong early on Thursday with police vans dotting the streets ahead of an expected China national day march by pro-democracy protesters, despite authorities banning the demonstration.Groups of officers in riot gear ...

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G go official: Specs, price and availability

Google has finally launched the much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones. Both the 5G-enabled phones run the latest Android 11 OS and are powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform.As for the pricing and availability, Pixel 5 is...

American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines. CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday night t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020