Bedi greets President Ram Nath Kovind

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran BedigreetedPresident Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday onThursday

In her message, the former IPS officer said she deemed ita great privilege and pleasure to convey greetings on behalfof the people of Puducherry and on her behalf on the happyoccasion

"Pray the Almighty to bless you with a long and happy lifefor many more years of distinguished service to our greatnation," she added.