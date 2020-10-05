CBI recovers Rs 50 lakhs during search in connection with DK Shivakumar's case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered Rs 50 lakhs in cash so far during the searches being conducted on premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, and brother MP DK Suresh, on Monday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:33 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered Rs 50 lakhs in cash so far during the searches being conducted on premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, and brother MP DK Suresh, on Monday. The raids are being conducted at Shivakumar's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru, apart from others.
"Rs 50 lakhs in cash have been recovered so far," sources in the CBI said. The CBI has registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government and others on the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets, the agency had earlier said.
The searches are being conducted today at 14 locations - including nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai, as per the investigation agency. Earlier the state government had given permission to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar to the CBI. This was based on a letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
