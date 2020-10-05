Left Menu
CPI(M) names of 4 candidates for Bihar assembly elections

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), which is part of the grand alliance or the 'Mahagathbandhan' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, announced the names of its candidates from the four seats from where the party will contest the elections.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), which is part of the grand alliance or the 'Mahagathbandhan' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, announced the names of its candidates from the four seats from where the party will contest the elections. As per the party, Ajay Kumar will contest from Bibhutipur constituency, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Matihani, Rajmangal Prasad from Pipra, and Satendra Yadav from Majhi Assembly constituency.

According to the seat-sharing formula of the Mahagathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest 144 seats, Congress 70 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) 19, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) four, and the Communist Party of India (CPI) six seats. Bihar will go to the polls on October 28, November 3, and 7 for the 243 member assembly.

