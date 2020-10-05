Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dealmaking, Trump's health update boost European stocks

UK's Weir Group Plc rose 17.7% to the top of STOXX 600 as it had agreed to sell its oil and gas division to U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar for $405 million.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:04 IST
Dealmaking, Trump's health update boost European stocks
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

A spate of dealmaking activity lifted European stocks in early trade on Monday along with an upbeat global mood on positive updates of U.S. President Donald Trump's health.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0717 GMT, adding to a near-2% gain last week. Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total gained nearly 2%, with crude prices climbing after an easing of the worst fears about Trump's health condition and an expanding workers' strike in Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer.

Spanish bank Unicaja gained 6.0% after a source told Reuters that it and Liberbank were holding informal talks about a potential tie-up to create the country's fifth-biggest lender. German fertiliser group K+S jumped 13.5% after Bloomberg reported it was in advanced talks to sell its Morton Salt unit to Kissner Group for about $3 billion.

Dufry surged 12.2% after it revealed that China's Alibaba planned to acquire a stake of up to 9.99% in the Swiss duty free group. UK's Weir Group Plc rose 17.7% to the top of STOXX 600 as it had agreed to sell its oil and gas division to U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar for $405 million.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Crackdown on illegal housing leaves some Egyptians struggling to pay fees

In her village in Egypts Nile Delta, 35-year-old Shaimaa Saleh has spent sleepless nights worrying how to raise almost 1,000 to save her unfinished three-storey home. Like hundreds of thousands of others, and many dependents, she faces a de...

Dhankhar alleges Mamata Banerjee of not responding to urgent message over targeted political killing

Expressing shock over the targeted political killings in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not responding to his urgent messages over the situation. BJP Coucillor Manish Shukla had al...

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane and Thatta Water cases

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply cases. Zardari, 63, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party PPP, was present in the Islamabad-based court a...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020