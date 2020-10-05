Srinagar: Terrorists open fire on road opening party, five CRPF personnel injured

Five CRPF personnel were injured as terrorists opened fire upon a road opening party (ROP) of the battalion at Pampore bypass, Srinagar on Monday. Firing by the terrorists occurred at around 12:50 pm today when CRPF troops along with Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were carrying out road opening operations.

The injured jawans have been evacuated to the district hospital. "Troops of 110 Bn CRPF along with JKP carrying out ROP During which unknown terrorists (12:50 hours) fired upon the troops. In this incident total 05 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and evacuated to District Hospital," CRPF's statement read.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)