Afghanistan's first woman Consul General calls on Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

Newly appointed Consul General of Afghanistan in Mumbai Zakia Wardak called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday. Wardak became Afghanistan's first woman Consul General in Mumbai. She thanked India for its help in constructing the parliament building in Afghanistan and providing education scholarships to a large number of Afghani students.

In a tweet, the Governor of Maharashtra said, " Newly appointed Consul General of Afghanistan in Mumbai,--the country's first woman Consul General in Mumbai, Zakia Wardak called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai." He added, "The Consul General said she is keen to promote bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan. Governor Koshyari assured that he will use his good offices to resolve bilateral problems by seeking the intervention of MEA."

The Consul General told the Governor that the opening of the Chabahar Port could significantly contribute to the growth of trade between India and Afganistan. She further stated that she grew up among Indians, especially Sikhs in Afganistan, and remarked that there is no difference between the people of India and Afghanistan. She went on to praise Bollywood and its promotion of the Hindi language, which is widely understood in Afghanistan. Both parties are keen to promote bilateral trade and solve problems between the two countries. (ANI)