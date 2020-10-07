Left Menu
ISLRTC, NCERT sign MoU to convert educational materials into Indian Sign Language

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center (ISLRTC) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to make educational materials accessible for hearing impaired children, informed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 08:35 IST

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"It is a historic decision for people with difficulties in speaking or hearing and will empower differently-abled persons," said Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment on the signing of MoU between ISLRTC and NCERT for converting education materials in Indian sign language for hearing impaired children in their preferred format of communication via Indian Sign Language.

"On NCERT's 60th foundation day ceremony, we're extremely happy to announce the signing of this MoU which will empower the specially-abled children of this country. The conversion of all education material in sign language will strengthen the concept of equal opportunity for everyone irrespective of their physical inability," he added. The Union Minister further complimented the National Education Policy 2020, stating that it would bring effective changes to the Indian education system and benefit students.

The signing of MoU between ISLRTC and NCERT was attended by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Cabinet Minister for Education amongst other members of the NCERT, ISLRTC, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. (ANI)

