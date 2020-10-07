Punjab CM rejects Kisan Unions' ultimatum to hold special Assembly session over farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday rejected the one-week ultimatum of the Kisan Unions for holding special Assembly session to negate the farm laws. "I will do what I feel is necessary in the interest of the farmers," Singh said rejecting the ultimatum. "I had already said I would be calling a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to bring in necessary amendment Bills, ultimatums are not the way to force the government into taking hasty steps," he added.

He said that his sole interest lies in protecting the state's farmers and the farm sector at all costs, and not in appeasing the farmer organisations adding that he will take whatever decisions needed in the best interest of the farming community. He was reacting to reports that, at a meeting held on Wednesday, the Kisan Unions had issued an ultimatum to the state government for convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to amend laws for countering the Centre's agricultural legislations.

The Unions' threat to gherao his residence or the houses of the state ministers and Congress leaders would not force him into taking any decision which may eventually turn out to be detrimental to the interests of the farmers, said Captain Amarinder. He pointed out that he had taken suggestions of all these Unions a few days back on the way forward on the Farm Bills, and would ensure that nothing is allowed to obstruct his government's efforts to save the livelihood of the farmers and secure the future of their children.

On the decision of the Kisan Unions not to heed his appeal to allow goods trains to pass amid their `Rail Roko' protests, the Chief Minister said: "it was regrettable, since by not relaxing their agitation, these organisations were damaging the interests of the farmers as well as the state." The state government needs to urgently transport foodgrain, coal, fertilizer and petroleum on priority, besides lifting the paddy grain from the Mandis, for which the RBI had already authorised the first tranche of the around Rs 30,220 crore against credit limit till October end, he pointed, urging the Unions not to endanger the farmers' interest by their decision. The balance Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) of the total Rs 35,552 crore will be released after revision at the end of the month while sanctioning the amount for November.

The Chief Minister said if the current stocks of wheat and rice were not lifted from the godowns, there would be no storage capacity left for the next harvest. The state's coal stocks were critical, and if not replenished soon there would be severe power shortages, which would hamper the wheat sowing operations.

Captain Amarinder also pointed out that with fertilizer stocks running low, potato sowing would also be adversely affected. With blockades at petrol stations, oil flow was also getting affected, which would impact the movement of tractors and the produce, he added. (ANI)