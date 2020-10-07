UP govt creating 'Data Analytical Centre' for women safety

In order to provide a safe city to the women in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is setting up a 'Data Analytical Centre' under women power line 1090, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said on Wednesday. "In order to strengthen the safety measures for women under a safe city, the government is building a Data Analytical Centre under women power line 1090. The government has ordered to implement this as soon as possible," Awasthi said.

Divulging further Awasthi said that with the help of this Data Analytical Centre, the hot spots where crime against women are taking place, will be marked and police will be deployed over there. "The data of crimes against the women will be collected from various sources in this Analytical centre and action will be taken accordingly. The hot spot of eve-teasing will be marked based on which police will be deployed," he said.

This move, apparently, comes after the Hathras incident where a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped. The woman succumbed to brutal assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report said that the victim suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra". (ANI)