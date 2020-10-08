Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA Council's online registration and permit system goes live

As contemplated in the Non-Proliferation Act, any person who is in control of any controlled goods or who has in his possession or custody, or under his control controlled goods shall register with the Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:30 IST
SA Council's online registration and permit system goes live
Currently, all applications for registration and permits (import and export) are manually submitted by industry to the Council. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The South African Council for the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction's newly established online registration and permit system has gone live.

"The South African Council for the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (the Council) is pleased to inform all relevant stakeholders that the newly-established Online Registration and Permit System is now live," said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) on Thursday.

The Council is a statutory body established by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition in terms of the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction Act, 1993 (Act No.87 of 1993) (Non-Proliferation Act) to regulate strategic (dual-use) goods and technologies that could be used in the development and production of weapons of mass destruction.

As contemplated in the Non-Proliferation Act, any person who is in control of any controlled goods or who has in his possession or custody, or under his control controlled goods shall register with the Council.

In addition, the Act determines that import, export, re-export or transit of such goods may only take place under a permit issued by the Council.

Currently, all applications for registration and permits (import and export) are manually submitted by industry to the Council.

In order to ease the administrative burden and improve service delivery, the Council embarked on the development of an electronic, internet-based system for submission of registration and permit applications.

Applicants would also be able to request additional functionalities with regard to permits.

"The industry is encouraged to register on the new system from 1 October 2020. Companies with existing registrations with the Council would be able to update their registrations details while new applicants would be able to submit new registration applications."

As of 1 October 2020, the submission of import and export permit applications should preferably be done on the online system.

For any queries, stakeholders can contact the Non-Proliferation Secretariat on 012 394 5779 / 3030 or email nonproliferation@thedtic.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Police uses water cannon, lathi-charge on BJP's protesters in Kolkata

Police used water cannon and lathi-charged to disperse the Bharatiya Janta Party BJP workers in the city who had gathered for state-wide Nabanna Chalo agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, on Thursday. The BJP...

Future Group to go for mediation over Amazon’s legal notice on Rs 24,713-cr deal with RIL

US online retailer Amazon.com Inc has slapped a legal notice on Future Group, alleging that the retailers Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries violated an agreement with the e-commerce giant. We have initiated steps to enforce ...

State govts to decide on political gatherings with over 100 people in poll-bound constituencies: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that the State governments can now permit political gatherings, outside containment zones, with over 100 people in attendance in those Assembly or parliamentary constituencies where elections ar...

ITC to focus on eastern market for its dairy business

Diversified conglomerate ITC will focus on the eastern regional markets of the country for its new dairy business vertical, a company official said on Thursday. The company is now offering its dairy products in the two eastern markets of We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020