MRPL receives patent for process distillation
The certificate was awarded on October 1 by the patent office of the Central government, a press release from the MRPL here said. The invention has potential to reduce water consumption and sour water generation in product stripping and fractionation operations. As the invention had economic benefits, MRPL had applied for its patent in August 2018.PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:04 IST
Mangaluru, Oct 8 (PTI): The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been awarded a patent on process distillation of petroleum fractions by making use of fuel gas-hydrocarbon vapours instead of steam. The certificate was awarded on October 1 by the patent office of the Central government, a press release from the MRPL here said.
The invention has potential to reduce water consumption and sour water generation in product stripping and fractionation operations. This was achieved through in-house research conducted by the research and development wing of MRPL.
The innovation offers an avenue to reduce water requirement, reduction in steam system size for a refinery and achieving energy efficiency at the same time. As the invention had economic benefits, MRPL had applied for its patent in August 2018.