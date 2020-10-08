MRPL receives patent for process distillation

Mangaluru, Oct 8 (PTI): The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been awarded a patent on process distillation of petroleum fractions by making use of fuel gas-hydrocarbon vapours instead of steam. The certificate was awarded on October 1 by the patent office of the Central government, a press release from the MRPL here said.

The invention has potential to reduce water consumption and sour water generation in product stripping and fractionation operations. This was achieved through in-house research conducted by the research and development wing of MRPL.

The innovation offers an avenue to reduce water requirement, reduction in steam system size for a refinery and achieving energy efficiency at the same time. As the invention had economic benefits, MRPL had applied for its patent in August 2018.