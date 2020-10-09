Left Menu
PM Modi, Nadda pay last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid last respects to Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying respects to the departed leader. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid last respects to Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Giriraj Singh also paid their respects to the departed leader.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of Paswan were taken to his residence here from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last on Thursday. LJP chief and Ram Vilas' son, Chirag Paswan, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan among others were present at the AIIMS early morning today.

Meanwhile, flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament are flying at half-mast to condole the demise of Union Minister. As a mark of respect to Cabinet Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on Friday in the national capital and capitals of all States and Union Territories (UTs) where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral will take place.

According to the MHA, it has also been decided that state funeral will be accorded to Paswan. Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. (ANI)

