Rahul Gandhi writes to Chirag Paswan to convey his condolences over Ram Vilas Paswan's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan expressing grief at the passing away of his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:57 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan expressing grief at the passing away of his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Terming the veteran leader as a person who "left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar" and the country, Gandhi remembered his illustrious public life and his fight for the marginalized sections of the society.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of your father Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. We have lost a veteran leader who left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and our nation. In an illustrious public life spanning over five decades, he gave voice to the most marginalized sections of our society and defended the rights of the poor and the vulnerable," Gandhi said in the letter. The Congress leader further hailed the late Union Minister for fighting for the cause of the underpriviledged sections of the society throughout his political career "with passion".

"His unwavering commitment to social justice and equality is particularly relevant in these times. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time," he further said. Earlier today, the mortal remains of Paswan were taken to his residence in New Delhi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last on Thursday.

The Union Minister, who hailed from Bihar, passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several senior leaders paid tribute to the late leader at his residence in New Delhi. (ANI)

