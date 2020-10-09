Left Menu
Development News Edition

New agri reforms will encourage youths to opt for career in farming: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the new farm-related reforms effected by the Centre will benefit young agricultural entrepreneurs and encourage them to opt for a career in farming. All the young farmers and the local panchayat representatives who participated in the interaction were unanimous in saying they welcomed the three farm legislations brought by the Modi government, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:58 IST
New agri reforms will encourage youths to opt for career in farming: Jitendra Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the new farm-related reforms effected by the Centre will benefit young agricultural entrepreneurs and encourage them to opt for a career in farming. During an interaction with farmers, sarpanches and activists from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kisthwar districts, he said, the reforms have huge futuristic vision and are aimed at enabling the young educated farmer of today to exercise his options in promoting his entrepreneurship and putting his technical knowledge to the best utility.

As the benefits of these reforms begin to be realised with each passing day, several youths from non-agricultural families will also start looking for a career as start-ups in the field of agriculture, the Minister of State for Personnel said. The earlier arrangement of crops being sold through Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) held some relevance about 50 years ago, said Singh, adding the time has changed, markets have opened up and the accessibility has become easier. "Today's youth is well-connected, well informed and has the capacity to reach out and therefore, the new reforms are in keeping with the requirements of contemporary times," he said. All the young farmers and the local panchayat representatives who participated in the interaction were unanimous in saying they welcomed the three farm legislations brought by the Modi government, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. They also alleged that the protests against the legislations were being stage-managed and sponsored by the middlemen who feel that their vested interests will not be served in the times to come, it said.

The local activists who participated in the programme said that they will reach out to each and every farmer to defeat the "sinister" design by the vested elements to mislead the farmers, the statement said. The government has been saying that the three farm laws, which were passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous Opposition protest, will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middleman and usher in new technology in farming. The Opposition and some farmers' organisations have, however, been agitating against the laws alleging they will destroy the Minimum Support Price mechanism, end APMCs and allow corporates to arm-twist farmers.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

NRI quota in PG Medical & dental courses in Private colleges is not sacrosanct: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday held that NRI quota in PG Medical and Dental courses is not sacrosanct in any given academic year and private medical colleges are not obligated to earmark such seats for admissions. The top court said that if ...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 925pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-----------------------------------------------...

HHS expects over 1 mln antibody doses from Regeneron, Lilly in 2020

A top U.S. health official said on Friday that the government expects to have access to over 1 million doses of Regeneron Pharmaceutical Incs and Eli Lillys Cos antibody treatments for COVID-19 in 2020. The official, speaking on a call wit...

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slices man's fingers

Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan. The 52-year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020