Maharashtra police reports 127 new cases of COVID-19

As many as 127 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 24,862 in the force, according to Maharashtra police on Saturday. A total of 2,303 active cases and 259 deaths have been reported in the state police force until Friday. Moreover, 22,300 policemen have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 during the same period.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state due to the pandemic with 2,36,947 active cases and 39,732 deaths reported until Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours as per MoHFW. (ANI)