Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Pulwama: J-K police

Two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter at the Dadoora area of Pulwama, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-10-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"LeT's top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat also known as Zahid Tiger was killed in today's encounter at Pulwama," said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, an encounter had started in the Dadoora area of Pulwama, the Kashmir Zone Police informed and added that the police and security forces were on the job. (ANI)

