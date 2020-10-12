Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Srinagar's Rambagh area
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-10-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 08:10 IST
"Encounter has started at Rambagh area of Srinagar. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.Further details are awaited. (ANI)