Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, fighting reports

Russia, which broke red the ceasefire, appealed for both sides to respect it and Luxembourg reiterated European Union calls for Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, to do more to secure an end to hostilities that have killed hundreds of people. The fighting, the deadliest over Nagorno-Karabakh in over 25 years, is being watched closely abroad partly because of its proximity to Azeri gas and oil pipelines and the risk of regional powers Turkey and Russia being dragged in.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:10 IST
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire strained by recriminations, fighting reports
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ArmeniaMODTeam)

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing strains on a two-day-old humanitarian ceasefire intended to end heavy fighting over the mountain enclave. Russia, which broke red the ceasefire, appealed for both sides to respect it and Luxembourg reiterated European Union calls for Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, to do more to secure an end to hostilities that have killed hundreds of people.

The fighting, the deadliest over Nagorno-Karabakh in over 25 years, is being watched closely abroad partly because of its proximity to Azeri gas and oil pipelines and the risk of regional powers Turkey and Russia being dragged in. https://tmsnrt.rs/2SLS5ID Both Ankara and Moscow are under growing pressure to use their influence in the region to end the fighting.

The ceasefire is meant to allow ethnic Armenian forces and Azerbaijan to swap prisoners and bodies of people killed in two weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but governed and populated by ethnic Armenians. But the ceasefire has frayed quickly. Azerbaijan said on Sunday it had launched airstrips against an Armenian regiment, following what it said was an Armenian rocket attack on an apartment building. Armenia denied carrying out such an attack. {nL8N2H105C].

On Monday, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said Armenian forces had tried to attack its positions around the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Jabrail regions, and were shelling territories in the Goranboy, Tenter and Aghdam regions inside Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh said its forces had inflicted losses on Azeri forces and that large-scale military operations were continuing in the Had rut area of the enclave.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peso said Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia, was monitoring the events and asked Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces to respect the ceasefire.

Turkey said in a statement its defence minister, Hulas Ajar, had told Russian defence Minister Sergei Shogun by telephone that Armenian forces must be removed from Azeri territory. Turkey supports Azerbaijan's offensive to "retake its occupied lands", the statement said, adding that Baku "would not wait another 30 years" for a solution.

APPEALS TO TURKEY Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia's foreign minister, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. He accused Azerbaijan of acting to expand Turkey's influence in the region and of using pro-Turkish mercenaries - charges Ankara denies.

Accusing Azerbaijan of ceasefire violations, Mnatsakanyan said: "We want the ceasefire, we want verification mechanisms on the ground, which will indicate the perpetrator, which will demonstrate the party, which is not faithful to this ceasefire." Speaking before a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Assembler, urged Turkey to do more to end the latest flare-up of the decades-old conflict.

"Turkey has not called for a truce yet, and I believe they are completely wrong with this position," Assembler said. "I think the message from Luxembourg will be a call on Turkey, a NATO member, to help arrange a ceasefire quickly."

While mediation has for years been led by France, Russia and the United States, Azeri President Ihram Alive repeated calls for Turkey to be involved. "Even if many Western countries do not want to accept it, Turkey's word is big, it's fully independent," he said.

But Russia's Lavrov said there was no plan to change the talks format to include Turkey. The fighting is the worst since a 1994 ceasefire ended a war over Nagorno-Karabakh that killed at least 30,000. https://tmsnrt.rs/30GEXJd

Azerbaijan said 41 Azeri civilians had been killed and 207 wounded since Sept. 27. It has not disclosed information about military casualties. Nagorno-Karabakh said its military death toll had reached 480, and more than 20 civilians had been killed.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields at record lows as markets bet on further ECB boost

Southern European government bond yields were near record lows as investors anticipated a new round of European Central Bank stimulus to aid recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.Italian 30-year government bond yields and Greek 10...

Facebook to ban content that denies or distorts the Holocaust

Facebook Inc said on Monday it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust. The move comes two years after Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a 2018 interview with tech website ...

Facebook's Libra must not start until properly regulated -G7 draft

Financial leaders of the worlds seven biggest economies G7 will say on Tuesday that they oppose the launch of Facebooks planned Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated, their draft statement showed. The draft, prepared for a meeting...

Soccer-K-League to again welcome fans back, capacity capped at 25%

K-League fans will again be allowed back into stadiums, which will have a reduced capacity of 25 from this week, the league said on Monday after South Koreas government eased its restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is allow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020