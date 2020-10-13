Left Menu
No oppression took place in Hathras, it was 'banavati' incident: BJP MP from Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, BJP MP Mohan Mandavi has hit out against the Congress for protesting and portraying as "oppression" the recent incident of assault and alleged rape in Hathras, which he termed as "banavati" (fabricated) and questioned why Congress leaders have not visited Bastar, where a tribal girl was allegedly gangraped.

ANI
BJP MP Mohan Mandavi speaking at a public gathering in Chhattisgarh. . Image Credit: ANI

In Chhattisgarh, BJP MP Mohan Mandavi has hit out against the Congress for protesting and portraying as "oppression" the recent incident of assault and alleged rape in Hathras, which he termed as "banavati" (fabricated) and questioned why Congress leaders have not visited Bastar, where a tribal girl was allegedly gangraped. Addressing a public gathering Mohan Mandavi said, "...No oppression took place there (Hathras). Congress leaders are going there-where nothing has happened-by fabricating and portraying it as oppression. If a CBI investigation is conducted then in every 4 to 5 villages such incidents will be found. Why are they not coming to Bastar where an incident occurred with tribals?"

Later on, speaking to media, Mandavi said, "In the Bastar region, so much of atrocities are taking place against women. The government is sleeping. They go to Hathras which is a 'banavati' (fabricated) incident but the MLAs, and Chief Minister (Bhupesh Baghel) in the state does not pay attention to incidents happening here." A 19-year-old girl had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.

Also, a young tribal woman allegedly died by suicide at her house this July after she was allegedly raped by seven people, including three minors, at nearby Kanagaon where she had gone to attend a wedding. The case was brought to light after the girl's father attempted to kill himself because he could not get an FIR registered. Police exhumed the body of the girl and sent it for autopsy. Five of the accused have been arrested and Dhanora Station House Officer Ramesh Sori was suspended for negligence in registering rape case. (ANI)

Also Read: UP opposition parties demand quick justice to Hathras victim in fast-track court

